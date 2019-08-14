Man dies after competing in taco eating contest during Grizzlies game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died after competing in a taco eating contest at the Fresno Grizzlies game.Authorities say Dana Hutchings, 41 of Fresno died shortly after arriving at the hospital Tuesday night.A spokesperson for the Grizzlies says Hutchings was taken from Chukchansi Park by ambulance during the early stages of the game. However, they would not release details of what happened.Tuesday night's competition allowed amateurs to qualify for Saturday's World Taco Eating Championship to be held by Major League Eating at Fresno's annual Taco Truck Throwdown.During the 2018 Taco Eating Championship in Fresno, professional eater Geoff Esper downed 73 tacos in eight minutes.The Coroner's Office says it does not have a ruling on the cause of death but has an idea.