community

Valley Dream Center equipping community members, needs funds for housing

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ." It's tax season, and at the Valley Dream Center in east central Fresno, volunteers are helping neighbors get their taxes done for free.

"At this age group, sometimes there's not a whole lot of money to go pay someone to do it, an accountant," said Teresa Tamez. "So this is easy for us to have a little extra change in our pocket

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance has set its services every Saturday until April 11 to help those who make less than $60,000.

It is just one of the programs at the Valley Dream Center.

"We are partnering with existing organizations to be able to resource the community, whether its through our adult education curriculum, whether its partnering with the community food bank to provide food for families or even the local church and the neighbors themselves, pulling resources together to serve each other," said executive director, Tish Standley.

In recent years, the center's services have expanded with after school programs for kids and parent education classes.

Twice a month, they give out food to the community and their pantry is always open to those in need.

Donations are needed to feed the hungry and professional work clothes for their wardrobe closet.

Their next project is to house those in need.

"We have this beautiful facility here that could house women and children and we need to open and we can only open if we raise $150,000 to get that done," Standley said.

Local businesses, churches and groups have adopted rooms to furnish and decorate.

About eight rooms could be used to help a housing need if they can raise the money.

"We really have changed the dynamic of the community because we have come in and we are a resource center. We are resourcing people," Standley said.

Their dream that's changing lives and providing services.

The Valley Dream Center provides about 1,500 services a month. Their goal is to empower and equip residents in this community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnotaxesfresnocommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Fresno State professor credits college with saving his life
Clovis will celebrate its 108th anniversary
Bacon-inspired food showcased at River Park festival Tuesday
After-school boxing program helps students stay on track
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Naked man chases 3 schoolgirls through streets of Fresno
Porterville residents get first look at library fire aftermath
Police release more details about sexual assaults on schoolkids in central Fresno
Corcoran inmate confesses killing 2 molesters in letter to newspaper
Surveillance and evidence pile up in Baby Fayth shooting case
New legislation calls for $32 billion funding to help complete High-Speed Rail
Two boys accused of starting Porterville Library fire that killed two firefighters charged with murder, arson
Show More
Madera woman whose dogs mauled man to death sentenced to 3 years in prison
Driver in stolen vehicle hits police car, leads Fresno officer on chase
Deputies searching for missing 24-year-old man near Shaver Lake
60-year-old man killed in rollover crash on Highway 180
Woman critically injured, dog killed when hit by vehicle in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News