Vaping, e-cigarettes banned from all Madera city parks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Madera posted a sign prohibiting smoking and vaping at their public parks on Tuesday after the city council unanimously voted to update regulations in May.

The city expanded the definition of "no smoking" to include all electronic smoking devices in public parks, picnic areas, playgrounds, sports fields and walking paths.

Multiple agencies spent over 500 hours collecting signatures and working on the resolution, including the Students Working Against Tobacco youth coalition.

"The smoke-free parks policy was something near and dear to my heart. because my family and I often go to parks to play games such as soccer, basketball, and baseball, but we weren't able to enjoy our time together because of tobacco smoke," said Anahi Perez.

The new signs went up at Lions Town and Country Park in Madera. The city plans to add more at other locations in the near future.
