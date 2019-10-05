Ways to enjoy the Big Fresno Fair on the cheap

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The cost and the calories can add up at the Big Fresno Fair but if you're trying to save money, a word to the wise."I would say manage your expectations. Maybe eat before you come," said Emily Petkas of Clovis.That's easier said than done."When you come to the fair you expect to not save money. You come here to spend money," said Ron Gong of Fresno.But you can always enjoy the free entertainment.The key is to keep the kids engaged. They'll love the hands-on approach at Sierra to the Sea.Stingrays cruise by in their tank at the exhibit, and it's a nice place to cool off.Some of the attractions are creepy though that doesn't apply to Lanky the Clown. People love taking pictures with him."The fair has wonderful exhibits with all the agricultural things we have. We went through the gem and rock show and they gave us some free samples," said Dwayne Wilkin of Selma.Free is key.At Ag Ventureland, you'll find a lot of interactive games and the kids were mesmerized by the little lambs."A lot of oohs and ahs of course but I think it's phenomenal they can actually see the birthing process," said fair volunteer Nick Martin.Sometimes kids just need to run around. Or maybe get a head start on their career at our ABC30 Table Mountain Event Center.Families and other fairgoers looking to save some money can take advantage of days with special admission offers:-Seniors 62 and BETTER are able to enjoy the Fair for free 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.-Admission is FREE to persons with disabilities from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.; one chaperone admitted for free with each person that requires assistance. After 1 p.m., price for persons with disabilities and their chaperones goes up to $4 each.Admission is just half price all day long! That means Adult Admission is $6, then Seniors, Military and Child Admission is just $4!On Sun-Maid Kids' Day admission to the Fair is FREE for kids 12 and under with a paid adult admission all day long!The Big Fresno Fair will be offering a special $4 "Fill the Need" admission ticket that is good for Thursday, October 10 at the 2019 Big Fresno Fair!You can get into the Fair for free when you bring 5 or more canned food or other non-perishable food items per person from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.