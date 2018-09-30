Convicted felon found in possession of firearm

A known gang member who was out on parole is now back in jail after police say he tossed a stolen weapon while running from them.The man arrested is 25-year-old Dion Fields.Authorities say he threw out this 40-caliber semi-automatic handgun near East O'Neil Avenue in Southwest Fresno.Officers say Fields ran through several properties in an attempt to get away.He was found hiding by a police canine unit and was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.A parole hold was also placed by his agent, which means he cannot be released unless it is lifted.