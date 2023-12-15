Woman loses everything after cooking fire destroys Fresno mobile home

The fire took her pets and possessions but not her gratitude for the firefighters who risked their lives for her.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "It's just overwhelming," said Kim Sands.

Burnt windows and rubble are all that's left of Kim Sands' mobile home, which is now gated and closed off after a fire broke out Wednesday night.

"I lost three big cats, and I lost two kittens," said Sands. "I had a wood burner, and I had a Dremel and all my clothes and all my shoes. These are the only pair I have."

The fire took her pets and possessions, but not her gratitude for the firefighters who risked their lives for her.

She thanked them personally at the Fresno City Council meeting Thursday.

"One of the objectives that we always try to do is save life and property, and it doesn't matter if it's a human life or a pet. If we can save them, we'll do the best we can," said Josh Stellars with the Fresno Fire Department.

But one of Sands' kittens, named Big Mac, was saved by firefighters.

"I just couldn't believe he survived," said Sands.

Sands said she was cooking bacon when the fire started, and Fresno fire confirmed the cause was from unattended cooking.

"I thought I turned off the burner, and it was still hot, of course, so I think one of the kittens got up and tossed the pan or something," said Sands.

Stellars says Thursday morning, firefighters also responded to a fire near Shields and First in central Fresno.

A candle is believed to have started that fire.

"This is one of those seasons where temperatures start to drop. So, people have a little more warming fires, whether it's a fire in a fireplace or space heater," said Stellars.

He says don't leave candles unattended, and if you are using a portable heater, keep it at least three feet away from easily ignited materials.

"Just want to encourage everybody to be safe this holiday season, use those common sense things, if you're cooking in your kitchen, don't leave your stovetop unattended, if you do have to leave the room turn the burners off," said Stellars.

While Sands is still trying to get back on her feet, she's grateful for the support.

"It's just hard, and I'm just glad that I'm still here," said Sands.

