Crews work to raise Corcoran Levee to prevent more flooding in Kings County

Thousands of acres of farmland in Kings County remain under water after recent storms.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are rushing to reinforce the Corcoran Levee in Kings County before major snowmelt in the coming months.

Officials say with warmer days ahead, the concern now is how quickly snowmelt will rush down rivers and canals, which will only increase the amount of water surrounding Corcoran.

"There are days that we are afraid, we are nervous and I think it's only natural," said Mary Gonzales, a resident of Corcoran.

On Monday, the city announced it is partnering with the Cross Creek Flood Control District to raise the 14.5-mile-long Corcoran levee by 3 and a half feet.

Precautions residents say give them some relief.

"I know the community has a lot more faith as well and I know that it started yesterday, its going well, people are talking about it and are feeling good about it," said Gonzales.

Mary Gonzales also purchased flood insurance to protect her home if the levee doesn't hold.

Supervisor Doug Verboon says he is proud of the efforts underway to keep residents safe and is hopeful those with flood insurance will not have to use it.

"The fact of the matter is mother nature is doing its thing and we need to keep cool and will prevail. We need to protect ourselves and our neighbors," said Verboon.

There will be a town hall meeting about the project at 6:30 pm on Wednesday in Lemoore.