Isolate immediately if you're showing COVID-19 symptoms, say Valley experts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The supply line is restored for an anti-viral medication that's said to show promise when treating COVID-19 - Remdesivir. According to Fresno County Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra, the state will supply the drug based on the ICU patients reported by the county."Talking anecdotally with area physicians they do like to use it, they do think that it is beneficial on patients that have coronavirus disease," says Fresno County health officer Dr. Rais Vohra.Health officials acknowledged that it's once again become more difficult to get an appointment for COVID testing.Madera County Health Officer Dr. Simon Paul says if you have symptoms, don't wait around for the results from a test."Don't overfocus on getting a test result to decide what to do, if you have symptoms of COVID. You have fever and cough and loss of sense of smell, you almost certainly have it and the thing is to immediately start taking the precautions that you would if you had a positive test result," he says.Dr. Paul says although Madera County recently closed most indoor operations after falling on the state's 'watch list' for increasing cases, he believes the majority of the spread is happening at home or at private gatherings.ValleyCOVIDhelp.com has now launched with resources for Valley residents, including instructions on how to contact trace if you think you have COVID-19.County officials also said they are ready to pull the trigger on the 250 beds at the Fresno convention center as soon as hospital capacity demands the extra space.For now, they say staffing from the state has been requested for the space still available at local hospitals.