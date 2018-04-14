HANFORD

Couple confesses to murder, investigation underway after Hanford man found dead

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people are in custody after confessing to the murder of a Hanford man. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two people are in custody after confessing to the murder of a Hanford man.

Police say 38-year-old Stacie Mendoza and 36-year-old Jose Mendoza confessed to killing 68-year-old Kenneth Coyle.

Authorities believe the two suspects took the victim's body from his apartment near Tenth Avenue and East Grangeville Boulevard. And drove him to a rural area in Madera County where he was later burned.

Action News spoke with Coyle's niece over the phone who says the family is heartbroken over the tragedy.

"I fell apart. I couldn't believe somebody would do that to him. My uncle would give you the last dime he had he was so friendly to people," said Coyle's niece.

Police say Mendoza led authorities to the body.

We will have more on this story at eleven, including how the two suspects were captured in Southern California.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderinvestigationhanfordHanford
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HANFORD
Hanford Crow Control program redirects birds from downtown
Woman reported missing from Hanford found safe
Hanford P.D. identify suspect arrested for officer-involved shooting
Hanford firefighters rescue dog from 3-foot deep trench
Hawks to be used to control crows in Hanford
More hanford
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News