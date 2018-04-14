Couple confesses to murder, investigation underway after Hanford man found dead

Two people are in custody after confessing to the murder of a Hanford man.Police say 38-year-old Stacie Mendoza and 36-year-old Jose Mendoza confessed to killing 68-year-old Kenneth Coyle.Authorities believe the two suspects took the victim's body from his apartment near Tenth Avenue and East Grangeville Boulevard. And drove him to a rural area in Madera County where he was later burned.Action News spoke with Coyle's niece over the phone who says the family is heartbroken over the tragedy."I fell apart. I couldn't believe somebody would do that to him. My uncle would give you the last dime he had he was so friendly to people," said Coyle's niece.Police say Mendoza led authorities to the body.We will have more on this story at eleven, including how the two suspects were captured in Southern California.