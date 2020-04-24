8 Fresno County inmates, 7 jail employees quarantined for coronavirus or possible exposure

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eight Fresno County jail inmates are now separated into quarantined areas and seven employees are quarantined at home because of coronavirus or the possibility of coronavirus.Fresno County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tony Botti tells Action News one man was booked last Friday who they later learned had COVID-19. He's isolated on the quarantine jail floor.Three people are isolated together because they've either had contact with a coronavirus patient or they're awaiting test results.And four others are quarantined together because they have symptoms like a cough or fever.The office has also sent six correctional officers and an identification technician home to quarantine for 14 days because they came into contact with the patient who has a confirmed case.