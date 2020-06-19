covid-19 outbreak

Sources: Prison testing reveals undetected coronavirus outbreak at Fresno County jail

A potential coronavirus outbreak has forced a quarantine at the north jail at the Fresno County jail complex, sources tell ABC30.
By

FILE

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A potential coronavirus outbreak has forced a quarantine at the north jail at the Fresno County jail complex, sources tell ABC30.

Every inmate from the north jail got called back from court Friday morning, and deputies said the entire north jail was put on quarantine after they learned of positive coronavirus cases.

Two sources tell Action News it was undetected until they started transferring people to Wasco, where most inmates transition from the county jail to the state prison system.

Testing there revealed 13 inmates, all from the north jail in Fresno County, had the coronavirus.



The prison system just started accepting inmate transfers last week.

Action News asked the sheriff's office for comment, and a spokesperson told us he would "have to look into it."

The jail has conducted some coronavirus testing and created a quarantine floor at the main jail. But correctional officers and inmates say they don't get tested unless they show serious symptoms, and they don't have proper protective equipment.

Inmates wear homemade masks to court, including some made from cut-up sheets or pillowcases.

We've also reached out to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, but have not gotten any response so far.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countykern countyjailcoronavirusfresno countycovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 OUTBREAK
Navy upholds firing of USS Roosevelt captain over virus outbreak
Central California coronavirus cases
Grammy Museum offers podcast, free online programs amid pandemic
Florida woman, 15 friends contract COVID-19 after dining out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno supports Black Lives Matter with paint, chalk and a ban on 'carotid restraints'
Fresno Unified schools to reopen on August 17
Fresno City Council postpones decision on masks just before Gov. Newsom issues order
Central California coronavirus cases
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
CA now requiring residents to wear face masks in 'most' public places
Navy upholds firing of USS Roosevelt captain over virus outbreak
Show More
Local African American groups, leaders honoring Juneteenth in Fresno
Visalia nursing home workers demand hazard pay during pandemic
Adult, 2 children displaced after central Fresno house fire
California requires every voter be sent mail-in ballot for November election
Tinder rape attempt: Fresno County man re-arrested for sex crimes 4 days after being released
More TOP STORIES News