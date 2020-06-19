Sources: Prison testing reveals undetected coronavirus outbreak at Fresno County jail

UNDETECTED JAIL OUTBREAK?@fresnosheriff correctional officers just called every inmate from the north jail back from court and the entire north jail was put on quarantine.



Reason: There’s a coronavirus outbreak in the north jail.



Even worse: They didn’t know about it. — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) June 19, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A potential coronavirus outbreak has forced a quarantine at the north jail at the Fresno County jail complex, sources tell ABC30.Every inmate from the north jail got called back from court Friday morning, and deputies said the entire north jail was put on quarantine after they learned of positive coronavirus cases.Two sources tell Action News it was undetected until they started transferring people to Wasco, where most inmates transition from the county jail to the state prison system.Testing there revealed 13 inmates, all from the north jail in Fresno County, had the coronavirus.The prison system just started accepting inmate transfers last week.Action News asked the sheriff's office for comment, and a spokesperson told us he would "have to look into it."The jail has conducted some coronavirus testing and created a quarantine floor at the main jail. But correctional officers and inmates say they don't get tested unless they show serious symptoms, and they don't have proper protective equipment.Inmates wear homemade masks to court, including some made from cut-up sheets or pillowcases.We've also reached out to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, but have not gotten any response so far.