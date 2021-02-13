community regional medical center

Woman who beat COVID-19 donating iPads to Community Regional Medical Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dallas Selling and her unborn twins are healthy now, but that wasn't the case when she was recently hospitalized for 49 days with COVID-19.

During her stay, the Clovis mother used FaceTime on her iPad to stay connected with her family but not everyone can be as fortunate.

On Friday, she returned to Community Regional Medical Center with a special delivery just in time for Valentine's Day.

"For Valentine's weekend, we're getting a gift of love," said Community Medical Centers Senior VP Katie Zenovich.

Love in the form of iPads thanks to the generosity of Dallas Selling and her family. The Clovis woman was wheeled out of CRMC a month ago following a seven-week battle with COVID-19.

RELATED: Pregnant Clovis woman survives COVID-19 with life-saving treatment

"This hospital saved my life," said Dallas Selling.

And the lives of Selling's unborn twin girls. The family law attorney started feeling sick around Thanksgiving.

She was brought to Clovis Community Hospital -- but when her condition got worse -- she was rushed to CRMC.

A specialized team at the hospital started ECMO treatments when they say nothing else worked.

The process involves using a machine that oxygenates a patient's blood outside the body, then returns it, allowing the lungs to rest.

"I was on ECMO for eight days and they weren't sure if it was going to work. Then my husband got a call; they said it was the "Christmas Miracle." Right around December 21, I made a turn for the better," said Selling.

On Friday, the Selling family -- including Dallas, who's still pregnant with twins, her husband Hogie, and daughter, Utley, delivered 50 iPads that will allow patients to easily connect with family members.

"I know it's not the same as seeing your family in person. Nothing can replace that but this gets you a little bit closer and is so important. That's part of the healing process, that was for me," said Selling.

The donation fills a huge void at the hospital as it will provide a vital tool for countless families.

"This is something that we can't necessarily afford at the hospital because every extra resource goes towards healthcare services and pandemic response," said Zenovich.

Selling says she's feeling good again and thankful to the entire staff at CRMC.

Her twin girls, Harvey and Haze, are due in April.
