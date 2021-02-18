CA COVID-19 relief plan would provide $600 payments to millions, aid to small businesses, farmworkers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10346189" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Experts are concerned over Blue Shield of California's plan to vaccinate the state, saying it lacks transparency is how they created their algorithm. There's also concern over the "Network Incentive Payments" clause in their contract.

COACHELLA, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers have worked out a multibillion-dollar COVID-19 relief package that will offer $600 payments to low-income families and undocumented immigrants as well as support for farmworkers and small businesses.The $9.6 billion deal will set aside $2 billion for small business and nonprofit grants and fee waivers, as well as another $2 billion for tax relief for small businesses.It also creates a $24 million fund to help workers at farms and food processing plants with temporary hotel stays if they have been exposed to the coronavirus and have no other place to isolate themselves.The deal provides payments to about 5.7 million low-income Californians. That includes $600 payments to households that earn an income under $30,000 and are eligible for the state's Earned Income Tax Credit.It also includes undocumented immigrants in California, who were excluded from the federal stimulus payments that were made during the Trump administration.The governor's office says households that use an Individual Tax Identification Number to file their taxes and have income below $75,000 will be eligible for $600 payments.An ITIN is used for filing taxes by those who cannot obtain a Social Security Number, generally undocumented immigrants. Others who are eligible include foreign nationals who earn income from owning a U.S.-based business and foreign students.That group was excluded from stimulus payments of $1,200 and $600 made by the federal government during the pandemic.In some cases, taxpayers who fall under both categories - eligibility for the EITC with income under $30,000 and filing with an ITIN with income under $75,000 - would receive two payments.The payments would be made to households after they file their 2020 taxes.The deal also provides $600 payments to households enrolled in the CalWORKS program and recipients of SSI/SSP and Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants (CAPI).Lawmakers are expected to vote on the package by next week.The state is vaccinating 1.5 million people a week on average, regardless of immigration status.Speaking with farm workers in the Coachella Valley, Newsom said the state has the capacity to vaccinate four million people a week, but simply doesn't have enough supply coming in from manufacturers.This is happening even as the number of new cases the state sees every day has been declining since the peak of the January surge."One month ago today, we had 42,000 reported cases," Newsom said. "Today, just over 4,000."