Coronavirus California

Local agencies provide free COVID-19 testing for southwest Fresno residents

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several agencies worked together on Saturday to provide free COVID-19 testing and masks to residents in southwest Fresno.

The event took place at Westside Church of God on California and West.

The church partnered with the Fresno County Public Health Department, Fresno City Council and UCSF Fresno.

Officials say the location was chosen as part of the city's efforts to invest in southwest Fresno.

The county's interim health officer says even though more restrictions have been lifted in recent weeks, it's important for everyone to continue taking precautions.

"Don't forget that this coronavirus does spread person to person, so whenever you're out and about outside your home, be careful, use that mask, be sure to space yourself out," says Dr. Rais Vohra,

Dr. Vohra says the county is still working to add a third permanent testing location along with the one in Sanger and at Fresno City College.

In the meantime, he says more free testing pop up events are being planned.

The county's goal is to test 1,500 people a day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Local churches begin to reopen doors to community with new guidelines
Central California coronavirus cases
CA nail salons will open next week, but Fresno Co. will delay opening
What we know about CA bars, gyms, pro sports, theaters reopening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed during domestic violence-related shooting in Fowler, suspect dead after vehicle collides with train
Fresno man arrested for attempted rape and kidnapping victim through dating app
Central California coronavirus cases
Atlanta police chief resigns after fatal police shooting; Wendy's set on fire
Police: Man turned away from Texas bar shoots, wounds 8
Nursing students celebrated with drive-through pinning ceremony in NW Fresno
Local churches begin to reopen doors to community with new guidelines
Show More
Good Samaritans help rescue man from burning car in Lindsay
Art project to honor George Floyd and raise awareness underway in Downtown Fresno
CA nail salons will open next week, but Fresno Co. will delay opening
Man arrested on child endangerment charges in Visalia
Two men shot in southeast Fresno
More TOP STORIES News