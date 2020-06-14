Local agencies provide free COVID-19 testing for southwest Fresno residents

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several agencies worked together on Saturday to provide free COVID-19 testing and masks to residents in southwest Fresno.The event took place at Westside Church of God on California and West.The church partnered with the Fresno County Public Health Department, Fresno City Council and UCSF Fresno.Officials say the location was chosen as part of the city's efforts to invest in southwest Fresno.The county's interim health officer says even though more restrictions have been lifted in recent weeks, it's important for everyone to continue taking precautions."Don't forget that this coronavirus does spread person to person, so whenever you're out and about outside your home, be careful, use that mask, be sure to space yourself out," says Dr. Rais Vohra,Dr. Vohra says the county is still working to add a third permanent testing location along with the one in Sanger and at Fresno City College.In the meantime, he says more free testing pop up events are being planned.The county's goal is to test 1,500 people a day.