One man killed in motorcycle crash near Sierra Vista Mall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after reportedly crashing his motorcycle into a concrete structure near Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say the crash happened just after 4 pm on Wednesday near Shaw Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue.


They believe the man was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Shaw when he drifted off the roadway and hit a concrete structure. An SUV was also involved in the accident and the driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the motorcycle driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, it's unclear why the driver went off the roadway. This is the fifth fatal motorcycle accident this year for Clovis Police.

Traffic in the area is being impacted by the crash. Clovis police say eastbound Shaw in the area is not expected to reopen for the next 3-4 hours.

This story is developing, check back for updates.
