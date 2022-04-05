Driver found shot in car crashed in ditch in Tulare County

BREAKING: Tulare Co. SO is on scene of a car crash at Avenue 308 & Road 168. The sergeant tells me CHP initially responded and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. Deputies still investigating. pic.twitter.com/dMxbBCkl1c — Amanda Aguilar ABC30 (@AAguilarTV) April 5, 2022

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a driver was found shot inside a crashed car in Tulare County on Tuesday morning.California Highway Patrol officers responded to Avenue 308 and Road 168, north of Farmersville, around 4:40 am after a driver noticed a car in a ditch.The victim was found with a gunshot wound in his back. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition has not yet been released.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office was called to help with the investigation.Investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash and find clues about a possible suspects.