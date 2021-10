EMBED >More News Videos The new documentary "Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire" is a comprehensive look at one of the state's most significant natural disasters and how a community is coming together to build from the ashes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On the first anniversary of the Creek Fire, the local mountain community is gathering to celebrate progress in their recovery.The wildfire was the fourth largest in California history.For over three months, flames burned nearly 380,000 acres, primarily in Fresno and Madera counties, damaging or destroying more than 900 structures.On Labor Day weekend next week, a fundraiser will be held benefiting Creek Fire survivors.Rock to Rebuild is a free event held at the Shaver Lake Community Center Baseball field from 5 pm to 10 pm on Saturday, September 4.