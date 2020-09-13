Creek Fire: Apparel shop helping students displaced due to flames

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local custom apparel shop is helping students who have been displaced by the Creek Fire.
Square Heart Shops in northwest Fresno is creating new shirts, hats, masks, and stickers with logos including "California Strong", "Shaver Strong", and "Huntington Strong."
With every order, the business will give a cash donation to school districts in the Creek Fire area.
"We just wanted to do whatever we could to help kids and by doing these shirts, we're going to be able to give a lot of money back to the families of the Creek Fire to help them regrow," says Vanessa Markarian.
Vanessa Markarian says she hopes to help schools get new equipment and supplies they may have lost in the fire.
You can place an order on their website.
