Here's how you can help people impacted by the Creek Fire

AMERICAN RED CROSS

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ANIMAL DISASTER TEAM

EVOLUTION QUARTER HORSES

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of people from communities across Fresno and Madera counties have evacuated as the fast-growing Creek Fire continues to burn out of control.If you're looking to help evacuees, there are a few agencies you can volunteer with or donate to:The Red Cross Central California is looking for financial donations to help provide places to stay and other resources for people left without homes.The agency said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are not accepting material donations. However, you can make a donation to the Red Cross Disaster Relief by visiting the Red Cross website here The Central California Animal Disaster Team is a volunteer organization that sets up emergency shelters for animals during disasters.The organization is welcoming donations to help find shelters for animals displaced by the Creek Fire.If you'd like to donate, click here . If you'd like to help volunteer, click here Clovis resident Blake Cadigan has been traveling with a team of volunteers, rescuing animals and livestock left behind by evacuees. The team rescues horses, cows, and even llamas, among other large animals.Evolution Quarter Horses helped animals in Monterey County last month and are now helping those escaping the Creek Fire.You can find more information on how to donate to the group by clicking here