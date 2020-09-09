Creek Fire: Here's where you can pick up mail if your post office has closed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Creek Fire is impacting every facet of life in the mountain communities of Central California, including how people send and receive their mail.
The wildfire has forced the closure of several post offices in the area, but the U.S. Postal Service is making mail available at other locations.
If you normally go to the post office in Big Creek, Lakeshore, Shaver Lake, Tollhouse or Auberry, you're instructed to go to the Madera Post Office at 201 South D Street to pick up your mail. The Madera location is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.
If you go to the North Fork or Bass Lake locations, you're instructed to go to the Ahwahnee Post Office at 44878 Notre Dame Lane. Hours are 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday.
If you normally get your mail from O'Neals Post Office, you're asked to go to the Friant Post Office at 17275 North Friant Road. Hours are 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday.
USPS says customers must provide identification to get their mail.
