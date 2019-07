FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are on scene of house fire in Fresno County.The blaze was first reported around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Chateau Fresno and Ashlan.It's still unclear how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.There are several fire engines at the scene and if you travel in this area you are asked to take an alternate route.