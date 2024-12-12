Cultivating community at Sweet Girl Farms

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sweet Girl Farms on Alta Avenue in Reedley is ready for the holidays, from fall pumpkins to festive poinsettias.

Liset Garcia is the proud owner of this stand, which opened in 2018.

Customers can shop for seasonal décor and fresh produce locally sourced from their family's farm.

"If you feel like making something warm and cozy, butternut squash is delicious. We have jalapenos, potatoes, and onions," says Garcia.

Herbs, Honey, eggs, pomegranate juice, and a variety of nuts are also on the long list of options.

Regulars like Kelly Orender have made the 30-minute drive from Yokuts Valley for three years and say that's not changing anytime soon.

"If I want Kale, it won't be out here, and I ask her if she has any, and she will go and pick it! It's all dirty, but I don't care because it's delicious and fresh," says Orender.

Garcia says fostering relationships and meeting new people in the community drives her business.

"The community has been so supportive and has shown up through thick and thin," says Garcia."

She also has a large audience on social media, where she posts updates like the addition of this large canopy, where her creativity thrives.

As a first-generation Latina, she thanks her parents for owning a farm and encouraging her success as an entrepreneur.

"I do not think I would be able to do this much variety if it wasn't a family-owned business. We can be the farmworker and farmer, operator of a business," says Garcia.

Danny Jimenez, another loyal customer, says the community is proud, too.

"She has a great laugh, and you just have to come and enjoy her company, fruit and everything. It's an awesome place," says Jimenez."

Sweet Girl Farms is open from 9 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday and 9 am to 5 pm on weekends.