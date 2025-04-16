Woman killed after getting out of moving vehicle in Fresno County: CHP

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after authorities say she jumped out of a moving pickup truck in Fresno County on Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Millerton and North Fork roads in Friant.

The California Highway Patrol says a 34-year-old woman was sitting in the front seat when she got out of the moving vehicle.

The woman was run over by one of the truck's back tires and died at the scene.

Officers say the 20-year-old driver, who was the woman's boyfriend, reported that he was going about 40 miles per hour when she was run over.

The CHP is questioning the driver, and they are still investigating his speed.

They say right now he is not in custody and no foul play is suspected.

Domestic violence, drugs, and alcohol have been ruled out for the driver.

Toxicology results for the woman who died are pending.

Investigators are looking to collect surveillance video to hopefully help piece it together.

