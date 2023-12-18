Cup of Jazz brings music and friends together in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Grab a coffee, an instrument or your dancing shoes and head down to Visalia.

210 Café in Visalia hosts "Cup of Jazz" every Saturday morning from 10 am to noon.

It's an open mic for anyone to sing, tell a joke, play an instrument or share any other special talents.

"A lot of times we have new people come in and they're so amazed at what they're seeing that they didn't know Visalia had anything like this," 92-year-old Korean war Veteran, John Trask said.

Trask and many others look forward to Saturday mornings with the group.

"After I'm here for just a short while and when I leave, I'm always elated," Trask said with a smile. "It's like I just needed to recharge my batteries and I'm up and ready to go again. It's just so encouraging to me and others I've talked to."

The event fills the café with music, dancing, laughs and of course coffee.

Many at Cup of Jazz have been going for years-coming back for friends that have become more like family.

Some like to think of cup of jazz as going to Grandma's house where everyone from all walks of life are welcome.

"I think they hear about the music, they stay because of the music and just the joy of being in a family. I think that's why some people stay. We are a family," Cup of Jazz participant, John Sayers explained.

People of all ages, talents and talent levels-- from beginner to professional-- are welcome.

