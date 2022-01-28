Take advantage of daily deals at this Clovis store

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Six days per week, you can take advantage of daily deals in Clovis.Thursday's are closed to restock.Business partners Ammar & Ahmed say they contract with big-box retailers including Amazon and Target to purchase palettes of overstock items and returns.They say for major retailers, reallocating overstock tends to be more costly, something that's amplified by transportation issues.Appealing to treasure hunters and bargain shoppers alike, Daily Deals houses rows of bins filled with everything from household items to the hottest toys."These air fryers for example, you'll find them at Target for $120," Ammar said. "We sell them for $9."That's if you can find them.The way it works -- every item sells for $9 on Fridays, $7 on Saturday's and the price tag drops daily, finishing off the week with 25-cent Wednesdays."It's more like a treasure hunt experience," Ammar said. "People come here and they dig, they find awesome finds."Daily Deals first opened in November and have become so popular, it isn't rare to see a line form outside."We found what people want, we're so glad and we're going forward to make everyone happy," Ahmed said.They say folks from all over the Central Valley come to this Clovis location, but the plan is to expand. Their next location in Fresno is set to open in the Spring.