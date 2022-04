KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended with a deadly crash in Kings County.According to the CHP, it happened on Friday night after 10 pm on Highway 198 near 6th Avenue.Officers say they tried to stop a driver speeding in the eastbound lanes but he refused to pull over.As the vehicle neared 6th Avenue, the driver lost control, overturned, and crashed into the back of another car.The man was pronounced dead at the scene.The woman driving the other car was rushed to the hospital with major injures.No word of drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.