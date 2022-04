MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Mariposa County.It happened Thursday at about 2:40 pm.Investigators said the 33-year-old motorcycle rider was passing vehicles at a high rate of speed on northbound Highway 49 near Peg Leg Road when he crashed into a Toyota that was preparing to make a left turn on a private road.The rider hit the right side of the car and was thrown from the bike. He died at the scene.The CHP has not released his name but said he was from Oakhurst.Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.