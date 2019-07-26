fatal crash

Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Highway 168

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are responding to a deadly crash on State Route 168.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. near Ashlan Avenue.

Authorities say two pick-up trucks collided when one attempted to pass the other on the westbound lane.

The driver of a white truck rolled over into the eastbound lane, officials say. He died at the scene. Officers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver in the second truck was not injured and was allowed to drive away from the crash. Officers say he will not face charges in the crash.

Caltrans officials have shut down all eastbound lanes on the highway and advise drivers to use an alternate route.


This is a developing story and will be updated.
