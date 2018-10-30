SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT

Deadly school bus stop crash in Indiana highlights safety issues

EMBED </>More Videos

As we remember the three children struck and killed at their bus stop, watch these school bus safety tips for drivers to help prevent another tragedy.

After three children were struck and killed at a school bus stop in Indiana, drivers are being reminded of how to share the road safely with school buses.

While it is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children, the National Safety Council reports that 70 percent of deaths related to school buses occur outside of the bus.

Additionally, more school-age pedestrians have been killed during the hour before and after school than any other time of day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The National Safety Council offers these tips for drivers to help prevent another tragedy:
  • Never pass a bus from behind - or from either direction if you're on an undivided road - if it is stopped to load or unload children

  • If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop

  • The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus

  • Be alert; children often are unpredictable, and they tend to ignore hazards and take risks
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school busroad safetychildren hit by carsafetystudent safetyschool bus accident
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT
School bus ends up in swimming pool after crash near Orlando
Fresno FAX Bus and school bus crash causing minor injuries
School bus driver fell asleep, crashed, lied to CHP
5 taken to the hospital after crash involving school bus just outside Visalia
More school bus accident
Top Stories
Fresno State ranked #23 in College Football Playoff Rankings
Search on for prisoner who may have escaped with state van
Brother: Couple died in Yosemite fall while taking a selfie
Driver arrested for Southeast Fresno hit-and-run identified
Wanted registered sex-offender found in Roeding Park restroom
Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck in Indiana
Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
President Trump reportedly planning to terminate birthright citizenship
Show More
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
Officials place 'No Trick-or-Treat' signs at sex offenders' homes
Feed company to pay Clovis ranch $2.4 million after selling poisonous feed
Indiana dad dresses son in Adolf Hitler costume for Halloween
2 arrested, 1 wanted after dead cat was left at NC grocery store
More News