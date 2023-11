1 person killed in Huron shooting, police say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Huron.

Huron police responded to a shooting in the area of Moren Drive and P Street shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers found a person on the road and pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

