Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that left a man dead earlier this month in Fresno.

The shooting happened around 10:54 pm in the area of Bulldog Lane and 9th Street.

Fresno police say 31-year-old Joel Rueda was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a nearby courtyard.

Rueda died at the scene.

During an investigation, officials say 26-year-old Raymond Rodriguez was identified as the suspect.

Rodriguez was arrested on Friday in a neighborhood near Ferger and McKinely avenues.

Police say Rodriguez was found with a loaded firearm,

"Mr. Rodriguez was in possession of a loaded Glock handgun, extended 30 round magazine secured on his waistband at the time the officers took him into custody. Mr. Rodriguez has an extensive criminal history, he is a gang member," said Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

