Demi Lovato to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV in Miami

Lovato has not performed live since 2018, before she was hospitalized for a drug overdose.
The singer has been open about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol. She celebrated six years of sobriety in March 2018 before she relapsed, revealing the news in the song "Sober," released in June 2018.
Super Bowl LIV will be broadcast live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on February 2nd.
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are headlining this year's Super Bowl halftime show.
Lovato also announced she will also perform at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26th.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.