Fresno Co. deputies searching for men caught on camera using stolen credit card

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's officials are searching for two men who were caught on camera using a stolen credit card.
Surveillance video from June 3 shows the suspects purchasing items at the Valentine Market on Valentine and Church Avenues in Fresno. The video shows the suspects arriving in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Authorities say the men are in their thirties; one has brown eyes, black hair and a beard, and the other has brown eyes and black hair.
If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
