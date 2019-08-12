Fresno Co. deputies searching for men caught on camera using stolen credit card

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's officials are searching for two men who were caught on camera using a stolen credit card.Surveillance video from June 3 shows the suspects purchasing items at the Valentine Market on Valentine and Church Avenues in Fresno. The video shows the suspects arriving in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.Authorities say the men are in their thirties; one has brown eyes, black hair and a beard, and the other has brown eyes and black hair.