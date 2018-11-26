Deputy-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in Squaw Valley

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Squaw Valley.It all began just before 10 p.m. Sunday night at a home on George Smith Road off Highway 180.Deputies say they got a call from a person saying someone was trying to rob his home.When deputies arrived, they heard gunshots.At that point, deputies called the man back saying he seemed agitated and unstable.The SWAT team was called in and a lengthy standoff began.It all ended around one this morning when the suspect opened fire at the deputies they shot back and he was hit at least once.The suspect was rushed to the hospital where his condition is not yet known however, initial reports indicate he suffered a wound to the arm and is expected to survive.There was one other adult in the home during the standoff and shooting.That person was able to escape the home safely.No deputies were hurt in the shooting and investigators will remain on scene throughout the morning investigating this incident.