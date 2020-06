FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and his wife Heather are expecting a baby girl, the couple's fourth child.The Carrs made the announcement publicly on Thursday through a gender-reveal video posted to social media.The baby girl will be the couple's fourth child and their first girl, joining Deakon, Deker and Dallas.She's expected to arrive in December, 2020. You can watch the full announcement video below.