BreakingFormer Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr retiring from NFL
24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Former Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr retiring from NFL

Matthew Cardenas Image
ByMatthew Cardenas KFSN logo
Saturday, May 10, 2025 3:16PM
Clovis Police give update after 2 arrested for shooting that killed 18-year-old Caleb Quick
Clovis Police give update after 2 arrested for shooting that killed 18-year-old Caleb Quick

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons.

The news comes as Carr's upcoming season with the New Orleans Saints was in jeopardy due to a shoulder injury.

The Saints made the announcement on their X account this morning.

Carr spent most of his career with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders before spending the last two seasons in New Orleans, dealing with multiple injuries that caused him to be sidelined.

He was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft in 2014 after leading the Bulldogs to the Mountain West championship in 2013.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW