Former Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr retiring from NFL

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons.

The news comes as Carr's upcoming season with the New Orleans Saints was in jeopardy due to a shoulder injury.

The Saints made the announcement on their X account this morning.

Carr spent most of his career with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders before spending the last two seasons in New Orleans, dealing with multiple injuries that caused him to be sidelined.

He was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft in 2014 after leading the Bulldogs to the Mountain West championship in 2013.