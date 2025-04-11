Derek Carr dealing with shoulder injury, weighing surgery ahead of upcoming season, sources say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury that could affect his availability for the upcoming NFL season.

NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport first broke the news Friday afternoon.

Action News sources confirmed that Carr is weighing having surgery done because he doesn't want any injury lingering into the season.

We're told there's no timetable as he's weighing his options.

Carr missed seven games in the 2024 season due to a left oblique injury and a fractured left hand.

The quarterback room behind Carr stands with former Bulldog Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler and Ben Denucci. Haener appeared in eight games last season.