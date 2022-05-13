Dine and Dish

Dine and Dish: Ducey's Bar and Grill

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Dine and Dish: Ducey's Bar and Grill

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ducey's Bar and Grill is a waterfront eatery that looks right over Bass Lake.

The food is tasty - so is the view.

Sally Hanseth had the Reuben sandwich.

"Look, it's amazing. It's really good," she said.

The food's the star of the show.

Regulars can't get enough of the grilled salmon teriyaki bowl.

"Very, very popular," says Ducey's Assistant Manager Amanda Brouillette. "We serve salmon at dinner as well. It's one of our best sellers."

But for many people, nothing beats a burger while enjoying the breeze at Bass Lake.

Mark Choe is the General Manager of the Pines Resort.

"There's something that universally is great about eating outside on a patio," he said. "When you're out in front of a lake, it's next level."

Ducey's offers fine dining during the evening downstairs, but upstairs is where you can enjoy the open air and a couple of tacos.

Summer's fast approaching and Choe says Bass Lake is calling.

"See the water, see the mountains, get that fresh air," he said.

Mark adds after a day on the lake, Ducey's is a great place to unwind.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbass lakedine and dish
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DINE AND DISH
Dine and Dish: Sweet treats at Eddie's Bakery Cafe in NE Fresno
Dine and Dish: Mike's Grill in Hanford
Dine and Dish: The Craft House in Clovis
Dine and Dish: Fresno's 'Benaddiction' serves a rockin' good breakfast
TOP STORIES
Wildfire in Fresno County now 70% contained
Smash-and-grab burglary caught on camera at Fresno CVS
Stiffer penalties to come into effect for illegal fireworks in Fresno
Man arrested in connection to 2021 southeast Fresno homicide
Fresno State professor named finalist for Pulitzer Prize
Teen who went missing from Mavs game was sold for sex, authorities say
At least 20 homes destroyed in 199-acre Southern CA brush fire
Show More
Fresno Chaffee Zoo officials keeping close eye on Avian flu
3-year-old who died allegedly subject to exorcism at CA church
This Fresno shelter pup with a big smile is looking for a home
911 call reveals final moments of Casey White, Vicky White manhunt
Merced Co. Regional Occupational Program offering free auto tech class
More TOP STORIES News