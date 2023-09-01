Dine and Dish: Meltdown Bistro food truck in Fresno

To stand out in a crowded food truck industry, sometimes your dishes have to be over the top.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- To stand out in a crowded food truck industry, sometimes your dishes have to be over the top.

Pete Ramirez loads it up on his sandwiches inside the Meltdown Bistro food truck.

"I've been cooking in kitchens for like 20-25 years, so I've been having meltdowns in the kitchen for years," explained Pete.

Pete's like a mad scientist in front of his fully loaded grill.

Take the Chicken Caesar Melt.

The chicken was marinated in Italian seasoning for 24 hours.

"This is like our grilled cheese version of the salad."

"I parmesan crust this. So, we have the Caesar dressing, the provolone cheese that we hand-shredded and tomatoes of course, romaine dressing. That's like the croutons on the salad," said Pete.

People keep coming back for a thick sandwich that's built for two.

"Our Pig Mac's a big seller," Pete said. "It has the mac 'n cheese, the pulled pork. Then we hand-shred our cheese so we put cheddar and jack, American and we just grill that like a super grilled cheese."

The sandwich comes with both bacon and pulled pork.

"If you order something like this, you'll want to share it with somebody, right? It's definitely shareable. So much stuff in there. That could feed two people or one big hungry man," explained Pete.

You can also sip on something seasonal.

"We're doing our watermelon sweet tea. We blend our watermelon up, kind of like agua fresca, mix a little water and sugar and mix it with our sweet tea," said Dany Syravong of Meltdown Bistro.

What drew me to the truck was the Beef Birria Grilled Cheese.

"That goes with some consome, which is the broth that the meat cooks in, which chiles, cilantro, onion."

The savory consome isn't just for dipping tacos anymore.

You can also have deep-fried mac n cheese.

"This is our fried mac n cheese balls. So it's mac n cheese topped with chipotle aioli sauce."

Cheese is always melting over something.

"Our loaded tots are really popular. We put BBQ pork over them, melted cheese over the tater tots, green onions, sour cream," said Pete.

Dany and Pete are always shredding cheese inside the truck because it goes over everything.

Meltdown Bistro will be at Enzo's Table at Willow and Shepherd between 11 am and 3 pm on Thursday and Friday.

The food truck is normally open from 5 pm to 9 pm on Thursday and Friday at Gazebo Gardens near Shields and Van Ness.

However, the business won't be at Gazebo Gardens this week due to other catering requests.

