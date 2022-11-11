Dine and Dish: FIVE Restaurant in northeast Fresno

Everything from the meatballs to the pasta and the bread is made fresh daily at FIVE Restaurant in northeast Fresno.

"Number five is a real personal, lucky number for us," says owner Pat LaRocca.

This place is number one in the heart of Action News Anchor Margot Kim. Her favorite here is the Chilean Sea Bass with macadamia nut crust.

The sea bass melts in your mouth.

"There's a lot of love on all these dishes, but that is popular," LaRocca said. "Everybody leaves here saying, 'Wow.'"

LaRocca and his staff always have something magical sauteing.

"Get to know each other in the pan, let them have some fun in the pan a little bit," he said.

"You can taste the authenticity in every dish, the real Italian heritage and flavor that he brings forth with a modern twist," Kim said.

Customers can't get enough of the Margherita pizza.

"It's just fresh tomato, fresh buffalo mozzarella, we sprinkle the basil on top," LaRocca said.

It's light and airy.

The Pizza Bianca with alfredo sauce is another winner.

"Then we caramelize mushrooms, onions and then we put that on top and we put fontina cheese," LaRocca said.

It feels like you've been invited into Pat's home when you have a meal here.

He wants you to feel like you're in Italy.

"It's time to relax, no phones," he said. "They just want you to enjoy each other."

The bar is also buzzing at FIVE.

Pat's Old-Fashioned features whiskey, chocolate and orange bitters, even maple syrup.

"I probably sell 25-30 a night," says Head Bartender Corina Marzette.

Marzette also makes a lot of espresso martinis.

"Because I'm a chocolate freak and I love chocolate," LaRocca said.

"There's always something new, refreshing, exciting and I love everything on the menu," Kim said. "That's why it's difficult to order."