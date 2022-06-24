Dine and Dish: Ohana Shack

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can feel and taste the aloha spirit at Ohana Shack - Hawaiian Grindz in northeast Fresno.Cijay Phakeovilay serves food he misses back home in Hawaii."There were some dishes I couldn't find so I wanted to create something and bring it to Fresno," he says.Furikake is a Japanese topping sprinkled on his most popular plate - crispy furikake garlic chicken.Hawaiian cuisine combines cultural favorites."You're talking about the Hawaiian culture, the Filipino culture, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese culture."The Kalbi Korean short ribs come in hot off the grill."We put a lot of work into it. That's why customers are coming back for it," he says.Ube horchata and soft serve are flavored by sweet purple yams grown in the Philippines.Cijay learned to cook for the masses when he was in the Army and an army of regulars followed him from his food truck to his restaurant.