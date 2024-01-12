Dine and Dish: Red Caboose Cafe in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A drive to the country can free your mind and fill your belly at the same time.

You'll find the Red Caboose Cafe east of Clovis just across the road from Sanger at Academy and Shaw.

"We're pretty well known for our chowder. People love our clam chowder. We start making it on Thursday," explained Teresa Claborn, the co-owner.

"People say it's better than the coast. I say well, save that money driving to the coast, and you could sit here.'"

The cafe used to be out of the way, but housing and new development keep inching closer.

"It's great to see development move this way, but it's adverse in one sense because we live out here, and we moved to the country because we like the country," said Richard Claborn, co-owner.

More neighbors could mean more customers.

"The waitresses are friendly, and I like the trains," said William Grove, a customer.

There are so many ways to start your day, including strawberry french toast.

"Here we have our chile verde omelet. We make our own chile verde sauce, and we have our fresh potato, our cottage potatoes with bell peppers and onions," explained Teresa.

"We have our biscuits and gravy. The gravy is made in-house, made with bacon gravy."

It is an impressive menu.

"Over here (on the menu), we have the coconut shrimp that we feature as an appetizer. You can get it from lunchtime on," Teresa pointed out.

They are jumbo-sized shrimp.

"I feel like we have a nice parameter of food. I always wanted to put in a pizza parlor," Richard said.

"We have a nice marinara sauce we make. We make the dough for our pizza."

The Red Caboose Cafe offers comfort food like meatloaf and fried chicken.

"This is a nice family environment, and people gravitate to that. They bring their kids," Richard explained.

"We have children that come in and just ooh and awe. They say, 'The train, the train,'" Teresa added.

