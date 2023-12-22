Dine and Dish: Visalia's Butter and Milk Biscuit Bar

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- When you get your order at Visalia's Butter and Milk Biscuit Bar on County Center Drive and Noble Avenue, it feels like you're opening a present.

Gina Mayo grew up eating biscuits and gravy.

"Everything is big, like big servings, says Manager Jonathan Barba. "We don't want anything small. We don't want anyone left hungry. They're big, hearty meals."

Big enough for two - like the Bowen twins from Hanford.

The avocado toast starts with a large slice of bread from Max's Bakery.

"Then cream cheese, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes," Barba said.

The breakfast burrito might be difficult to finish in one sitting.

The homemade biscuits stand tall.

You can have them with homemade jam.

They always need to prepare more gravy.

"I would say 40-60 quarts on the weekend," Barba said.

The dishes are perfect with a latte.

