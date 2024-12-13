Dine and Dish: Brochette's Grill

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- For this week's Dine and Dish, we head to Brochette's Grill in Dinuba where they offer French, Moroccan, and Mediterranean favorites.

The tasty offerings here can be best described as street food from the European side of the Mediterranean.

The co-owner, Reda, says it's food inspired by his childhood, "I grew up in Casablanca, Morocco and went to school in France. In France and Europe, Moroccan food is very popular. It's almost what Mexican food is to the Americans."

His co-owner and wife, Brenda Hernandez-Gomez, says the parallels don't end there, "I'm Mexican myself and in Mexico, I feel like we have different flavors. I feel like it's similar to all this."

Brenda says that while their fillings are plentiful, the menu is simple: "We have three items to choose from: a bowl, a baguette, and a pita."

Reda's says his wife has embraced his food culture, "My wife Brenda mastered this art and that's impressive because she reminds me of my mother's cuisine."

Even the mayor of Dinuba, Maribel Reynosa, is a regular customer, "What do people think of the French-Moroccan cuisine? I think everyone likes it. Everyone that tries it likes it. His prices are very reasonable."

