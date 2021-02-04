child sex assault

Dinuba man sentenced 228 years-to-life in prison for child molestation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 38-year-old Dinuba man was sentenced to 228 years-to-life in prison for child molestation in Tulare County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Victor Becerra was found guilty on several counts of lewd and sexual misconduct with at least four children last October.

His crimes ranged over a decade. His first victim said the abuse happened in 2009, and a fourth victim said they were assaulted in 2019.
