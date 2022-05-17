Race for attorney general reaches Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert has earned the support of Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims as well as local district attorneys.Schubert blamed a "tsunami of poor public policy" for rising crime, including zero bail and Prop 57, which offered parole consideration for non-violent offenders."I believe in rehab," Schubert said. "I also believe in accountability. I'm not interested in dismantling the system from within. I believe that we've lost our way and that's why I'm running."Schubert spoke at the Fresno Police Officers Association headquarters and is running as an independent.She is best known for leading the effort to prosecute the Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo."We need someone in there who is not party politics," says Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp. "All the rhetoric that we hear about R&D and red and blue, this is not what it's about. Public safety should be someone who is independent."California's current Attorney General, Rob Bonta, a Democrat, was in Fresno last month to tout "Operation No Fly Zone."The state partnered with local law enforcement to make 43 felony arrests and seize 48 guns in an effort to dismantle a local street gang."We must double down on collaboration and operations just like this one," Bonta said. "Throughout this joint investigation, we prevented multiple violent crimes, crimes in progress, crimes stopped in real-time."Other candidates in the field include Republican Eric Early, who ran unsuccessfully in 2018, Republican Nathan Hochman, a former Assistant US Attorney and Green Party Candidate Daniel Kapelovitz."The top two finishers in the state Attorney General race on June 7, regardless of party, will advance to the November General Election.