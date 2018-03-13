District Attorney seeking death penalty for Fresno shooting spree suspect

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office announced today that they will seek the death penalty the cases filed against Fresno shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad.Muhammed is charged with shooting and killing security guard Carl Williams at a Motel 6 in Central Fresno on April 13th, then gunning down Zackary Randalls, Mark Gassett, and David Jackson during a shooting spree near downtown Fresno on April 18th. He is also charged with the special circumstances alleging that the victims were killed because of their race and that he committed multiple murders.Officials said either of the special circumstances makes Muhammad eligible to receive the death penalty.Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said, "The District Attorney's Office has conducted an extensive review of the facts and circumstances of this case, including an examination of Mr. Muhammad's conduct prior to, during, and after his arrest for these murders. The review also included a meeting with Mr. Muhammad's defense team, which presented evidence and argument to consider on behalf of Mr. Muhammad. In making this decision, the Office weighed all of the evidence, including the deliberate choices made by Mr. Muhammad, as evidenced by his statements made to the media from within the Fresno County Jail. After considering the law and the responsibilities of this Office, the decision was made to seek the death penalty in this case."