FRESNO

District Attorney seeking death penalty for Fresno shooting spree suspect

(KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County District Attorney's Office announced today that they will seek the death penalty the cases filed against Fresno shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad.

Muhammed is charged with shooting and killing security guard Carl Williams at a Motel 6 in Central Fresno on April 13th, then gunning down Zackary Randalls, Mark Gassett, and David Jackson during a shooting spree near downtown Fresno on April 18th. He is also charged with the special circumstances alleging that the victims were killed because of their race and that he committed multiple murders.

Officials said either of the special circumstances makes Muhammad eligible to receive the death penalty.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said, "The District Attorney's Office has conducted an extensive review of the facts and circumstances of this case, including an examination of Mr. Muhammad's conduct prior to, during, and after his arrest for these murders. The review also included a meeting with Mr. Muhammad's defense team, which presented evidence and argument to consider on behalf of Mr. Muhammad. In making this decision, the Office weighed all of the evidence, including the deliberate choices made by Mr. Muhammad, as evidenced by his statements made to the media from within the Fresno County Jail. After considering the law and the responsibilities of this Office, the decision was made to seek the death penalty in this case."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fresno shooting spreefresnocourt caseFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News