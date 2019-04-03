Crime & Safety

Dodger Stadium fight: Family of injured fan considers taking legal action

EMBED <>More Videos

The family of a Los Angeles Dodgers fan has hired a prominent attorney who is considering taking legal action after the father of four was brutally injured in a fight in the stadiu

LOS ANGELES -- The family of a Los Angeles Dodgers fan has hired a prominent attorney who is considering taking legal action after the father of four was brutally injured in a fight in the stadium parking lot.

Carl Douglas, the attorney for the family, says Rafael Reyna remains in intensive care at LAC+USC Medical Center on Tuesday. He says he is improving but is in very serious condition.

The wife of the 47-year-old says her husband suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain after the fight early Saturday morning following a Dodgers game. She was on the phone with him at the time and says she heard a man and a woman arguing with him.

MORE: Dodger Stadium fight leaves 47-year-old father of 4 critically hurt
EMBED More News Videos

A fight at a Dodger Stadium parking lot during Friday night's game left a 47-year-old man with critical injuries.



"I was hearing the arguing happening and then I heard like a smack, a crack. It sounded like a baseball bat, and then I heard him start moaning," wife Christel Reyna said.

The attack comes almost eight years to the day after San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow was attacked in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium. He was left permanently disabled. Two men were convicted of assaulting him.

The Reynas' attorney says they expect to file a lawsuit, believing that will be the only way to get answers.

"The question has to be, 'L.A. Dodgers, is it really any safer for your millions of fans who pass through those turnstiles every single home game?' And we're hopeful for answers to that important question," Douglas said.

The Dodgers say the LAPD is investigating the attack, and the Dodgers are cooperating fully with the investigation.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s who may have driven off in a white vehicle, possibly a Toyota 4Runner.

Reyna's family faces a struggle with mounting medical bills. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Rafael Reyna and his family. To donate, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetycalifornia southernfightbaseballlos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Dodger Stadium fight leaves 47-year-old man critically hurt
TOP STORIES
Cops accused of stealing didn't violate Constitution even if they did it, court says
Court: Homeless cannot be prosecuted for sleeping outside
Mariposa students possibly exposed to measles at out-of-town tournament
Police discover man's body in burning car in Madera
Grizzly Fest is one month away. How organizers are preparing
Action on Fresno road repairs delayed due to 'partisan disagreement'
Fresno Rescue Mission celebrating 70th anniversary
Show More
Corcoran State Prison REACH Program connects inmates with at-risk teens
Police arrest suspect Eric Holder in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Chaos erupts, multiple people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
WATCH: Thief walks off with $17,000 wedding ring set
Bay Area woman targeted for speaking Spanish, racist rant caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News