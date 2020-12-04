fresno county sheriff department

FCSO explains circumstances that led to rancher shooting man's dog

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is shedding some light on a dispute that led to a rancher shooting and killing a man's dog on his Fresno County property on Wednesday.

The dog's death has led to a flood of criticism and some threats directed at the man who pulled the trigger.

According to Tony Botti with FCSO, deputies got a call at about 10:30 in the morning on Wednesday from a man who reported that one of his French Bulldogs had been shot and killed by a rancher on E. Copper Ave., north of Clovis. The man was reportedly taking his dogs for a morning walk and ended up on the rancher's property.

"He got onto some property that he should not have been on, it was trespassing," Botti said. "In fact, he used a combination that he had prior knowledge of to unlock a gate and get on there."

Through their investigation, FCSO learned that the rancher approached the man and asked him to leave his property, fearful that the dogs (which were off their leashes) could frighten his cattle. The rancher told the man he may have to shoot the dogs.


"A short time later, something transpired to where the rancher felt that the dogs were creating a hazard to his cattle, so he did pull out a rifle and shot and killed one of the dogs," Botti said. "He fully admitted that he was trespassing, he had no right to be there. And he initially claimed that he worked for a company who had access to that property, and that's the reason he was up there was doing some work. We called that company and found out that this man actually no longer works for that company."

In a social media post that has since been deleted, the owner of the dogs shared his side of the story, saying he was complying with the rancher's orders when his dog was shot and went on to ask for justice for the animal.

That post led to heavy backlash and threats against the rancher, according to the sheriff's office.

"You know, it's really unfortunate to see the way this is playing out... It's really the ugly side of the internet, that instead of taking some personal accountability, you have this man who's inciting hate with the rest of the people in the community and they don't have a full context of what happened," Botti said. "So we really urge people to not believe everything they see on the internet."

A report given to the District Attorney for review will include a charge against the dog owner for trespassing. FCSO says they are taking a report from the rancher on Thursday due to the number of threats and harassing statements he has received in the wake of the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnodogsfresno county sheriff departmentdoganimalstrespassing
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT
Deputies investigating robbery, kidnapping in Fresno County
Deputies searching for convicted sex offender who has not registered with authorities
Deputies searching for car tied to suspect in Fresno Co. shooting
Pedophilia website operator kidnapped Fresno girl, arrested while flying to Virginia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News