Dine and Dish: Don Pepe Taqueria growing throughout Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The orders come in and go out quickly at Don Pepe Taqueria.

They can make up to 1,000 tacos a day.

"We have like 12 different meats," says owner Andres DeAnda.

Rveryone has their favorite.

"Shrimp tacos -- spicy shrimp taco my go-to," says Juan Vargas.

Thinly sliced pork shaved off the vertical spit is extremely popular.

DeAnda served up a version of tacos al pastor, which doesn't appear on the board.

"It's kind of like our secret menu," he said.

That's the one we wanted to try and the reward came instantly.

"Tacos al pastor is my favorite -- I just had those," says Gus Rangel.

Behind the counter, an army of cooks keeps the food coming.

"Just having the same people working for us for the past 15-20 years, we've been able to maintain that consistency," DeAnda said.

They don't skimp on the shrimp.

"The most popular items besides the tacos are our shrimp plates," DeAnda said. "Our shrimp tacos and burritos."

You can even get shrimp with your bottle of beer.

DeAnda says everything they make has to be on point.

"Usually, we all eat here too, so we're very picky on the quality of our food," he said.

Don Pepe Taqueria has grown right alongside the city of Fresno. It now operates a total of four locations.
